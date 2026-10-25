Tree trimmer rescued from apartment building roof in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 72-year-old man was rescued from the roof of a three-story apartment building in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday to 4253 49th St., between Orange and Trojan Avenues. The unidentified man had used a ladder to access the roof to trim tree branches, but was unable to get back down on his own, Jose Ysea, spokesman for the city's Office of Emergency Services told City News Service.

"Firefighters set up a pulley system and were able to successfully retrieve him from the roof," Ysea said.

The patient was lowered to the ground in a basket within about 50 minutes, was evaluated and released by medics on scene, Ysea said.

Two fire engines, one fire truck, an urban search and rescue unit, one ambulance, a battalion chief and a shift commander respond to the scene.

"While we encourage residents to prepare for possible El Nino storms expected this fall/winter, do so under safe conditions," Ysea added.

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