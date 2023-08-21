Tree falls on home in University City as Hilary's wind and rain rolls through

UNIVERSITY CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A tree fell on a home in University City Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area.

An ABC 10News photojournalist spoke with the homeowner, Maureen McCraken. McCraken tells us she's lived on Porte De Palmas, which is part of the La Jolla Colony, for seven years.

The homeowner spoke about how much she loves all the beautiful old trees nearby her condo. She was inside when the tree fell on her home, and a branch poked a hole in her ceiling.

McCraken says she didn't realize it was a huge tree until she walked outside. Luckily, she was never trapped.

The San Diego Fire Department later arrived on the scene, and firefighters told her to leave her place. First responders put up red tape until a structural engineer arrives to observe the damage and evaluate the home.

McCraken says her homeowner's association will have to deal with the exterior. Her son later came to the house to put up a tarp to combat the wet conditions.