Travelers try to beat the holiday rush at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Traffic taillights were shining as bright as a Christmas tree as cars headed to San Diego International Airport on Thursday.

It can mean one thing: people are leaving for the end of the year holidays.

“We’re heading to Las Vegas!” Barbara Lee, who is traveling for holidays, said.

Arecord number of travelerswill be out and about this holiday season, according to AAA Southern California. The holiday season goes from Saturday, Dec. 23, through New Year’s Day.

The AAA Southern California anticipates 9.5 million Southern Californians traveling, with more than 8 million travelers driving this year.

San Diego International Airport expects to see more than 700,000 people, with around 80,000 a day during the travel season.

“And our two top highest days are really that Friday and Saturday before Christmas and that Friday and Saturday before New Year’s," Nichole Hall, a communication specialist with the San Diego Airport, said. "On those days, we anticipate seeing as many as 90,000 passengers arriving and departing at the airport.”

Some people travel on Friday to avoid what may be a wild time at the airport.

“We had a nightmare last year when we got stuck in Denver. The girls flew out a little bit later, but then my wife and I had to drive home because our flights got canceled,” Jason Cargile, another traveler, said.

And some are learning to go with the flow following last year’s holiday hassles.

“Open as we possibly can to just whatever happens because you never know. Especially considering the season, the crowds, the people," Cargile said. "Just try to be calm, relaxed and mellow and get there in one piece."

Arriving early and avoiding the crowds feels like a Christmas gift for some.

“And our plane doesn’t leave until 8 o’clock tonight, so we’re here very early to beat all of the rush,” Lee said.

