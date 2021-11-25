Travelers crowd San Diego International for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Traveling during Thanksgiving holiday can be a mad house.

"I'm expecting it to be very busy,” Molly Humphries, who was traveling to Tennessee on Wednesday, said.

"I don't know why we're doing this to be honest with you. This is the craziest thing I've ever experienced,” Adam Mills, who was travelling to Nashville with his wife and young children, said.

Despite the anticipation, it's still a rush of people arriving and departing from San Diego International Airport.

Some hoping for not too much turbulence on the ground after the pandemic delays on traveling.

"Hopefully not too tense. I'm hoping that everyone is relaxed,” Mills said.

“But judging based on how everyone hasn't been traveling, I would be thinking that people going to be a little hyped up."

San Diego International Airport told ABC 10News that it's estimating around 60,000 passengers each day coming through Lindbergh Field during the Thanksgiving travel season.

As people readjust to checking their bags and getting their tickets, the airport is reminding folks to mask up and plan in advance.

"Know where you're heading, what the destination requires, what your airline requires, if you're going to have any testing done or proof of vaccination. Those are all things to consider,” Sophia LoPiccilo with San Diego International Airport said.

Getting to the airport early is a key says AAA and San Diego International.

Also, plenty of patience can help a would-be hectic day go smoothly.

Getting to loved ones in this year’s Thanksgiving holiday rush, it means that much more after a year of not being able to.

"So, we're going to visit my family in Tennessee and my grandparents are going to be there,” Humphries said.

“And we haven't gotten to see them since last year. So, it'll be really great to be all together again."

"This year will be a really restored opportunity to get together with people that they love and will help people feel more together and less alone than they felt last year,” Elisabeth Cordell, who was traveling to Bay Area, said.

The airport expects Wednesday and either Sunday or Monday to be the busier travel days for thanksgiving for folks coming to and leaving San Diego.

AAA is recommending people leave for their domestic flights two hours ahead of time and three hours for international ones.