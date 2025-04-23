Tragedy strikes East County family days before 'surprise' announcement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Greysi Rivas was just minutes away from home when a wrong-way crash claimed her life, coming days before she was set to receive an emotional surprise.

“It’s been a nightmare our whole family never woke up from," said Rivas' daughter, Melissa Silva.

Silva says Rivas, 66, was driving to her El Cajon home from her janitorial job at a La Jolla law office around 3 a.m. last Thursday when, according to the CHP, a BMW SUV headed the wrong way crashed head-on into her Mini Cooper near San Diego State University.

Rivas died at the scene.

The other driver, 22-year-old Saul Sicairosocegueda, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“You feel anger. You feel lost, sad," Silva said.

Rivas, a mother of two and grandmother to Silva’s 2-year-old son, was described by her daughter as "caring," "outgoing," and devoted to her family.

The tragedy occurred just days before Rivas was set to receive a joyful surprise on Easter. Her son had planned to gather the family at a park to announce that he and his girlfriend were expecting.

“I can't imagine how happy she would be for him. Her first baby is having a baby. She would have been crying tears of joy," Silva said.

Instead, Rivas' family spent the holiday weekend making funeral plans after the suspected DUI crash.

“We will never consider the accident. The moment he chose to get into the car, that wasn't an accident. It was a choice," Silva said.

Sicairosocegueda was arraigned Monday, pleading not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI charges. He was treated for serious injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Rivas' family with the funeral and other expenses.

“We need justice. She didn't deserve it. She just wanted to come home to her family. That's all she wanted," Silva said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.