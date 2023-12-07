Toy drive donations vanish at Normal Heights pet supply shop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At a Normal Heights pet supply shop, a thief emptied out the donations for holiday toy drive.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a wrenching moment unfolded at Pet Me Please.

“The employee came out to retrieve the box. The box was there, but the toys were gone,” said Cindy Kindt, owner of Pet Me Please in Normal Heights.

The large box, half full of toys, had been left outside during store hours 4 days into a toy drive for a customer known as SideCarSantaSD, who delivers toys to needy kids on a motorcycle. All the toys collected had suddenly vanished.

“Very disappointed. I never dreamed that would happen,” said Kindt. “These toys are for little guys who don’t have anything. You don’t take away from little children. To me, it’s just not right,” said Kindt. “Hoping it’s a situation where somebody really needed it, not that they were just being a humbug."

Kindt also wasn't giving into her ‘humbug’ feelings.

“Because it matters. You have to be there for those who need it. I won’t give up,” said Kindt.

So Kindt moved the box inside and resumed the toy drive.

Kindt posted about the theft on the Nextdoor app and received a big response.

“All upset, and offered to help. Expecting people to come in,” said Kindt.

The donated toys, including some purchased by Kindt and her staff, are piling up again.

Kindt is hopeful the donations will continue to pour in, until the campaign ends on December 15.

“It’s an awesome neighborhood. Very generous, very good people … I’m not going to give up just because someone decided they need it more than the kids,” said Kindt.

The shop is looking for new, unwrapped toys, that are smaller and for ages up to 10 years old.

If you'd like to donate, you can stop by the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.

