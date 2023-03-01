Tourists expecting San Diego sunshine arrive as next storm moves in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Mission Beach Boardwalk is a popular spot among tourists, but on Tuesday night, it was mostly empty as the wind and light rain moved in, ahead of yet another storm hitting San Diego County.

ABC 10News spoke to a couple visiting from Georgia who spent their vacation dealing with San Diego’s wet weather.

"I just honestly thought it would be pretty skies and nothing but sunshine, but all this rain has got me totally obnoxious and totally freaked out," said visitor Maurice Crowder.

The latest storm is expected to bring heavy rain and winds through Wednesday morning.

The couple said it was warmer back home in Georgia.

"It’s been in the high 70s this whole week, just perfect and we’re out here in cold rain," said Sara Durham.

Businesses like Hamel's Surf Shop along the boardwalk did some prep work, closing up shop and setting up the sandbags just in case the rain leads to a flood.

With the rain coming in to soak already saturated ground, the City of San Diego officials said their crews will monitor conditions throughout the area, including at Balboa Park, as they always do.

Just last week, crews stayed busy clearing more than 50 downed trees around the city.

Dry and warmer temperatures are expected later in the week.