Tourism Authority helping nonprofit bridge the gap between East African culture and local residents

SAN DIEGO — A nonprofit organization in San Diego is working to bridge the gap between East African culture and local residents through food and community engagement.

Inside the kitchen of the United Women of East Africa Support Team, popular dishes like sabusas—stuffed with lentils, chicken, beef, and potatoes—are prepared daily. The organization has been serving the East African community in San Diego for 16 years.

Bethlehem Degu, Partnerships Development Manager for the United Women of East Africa Support Team, said the nonprofit offers various programs that include tutoring and economic entrepreneurship development.

“We do a lot of different things and we serve the East African community here in San Diego,” Degu said.

Degu told ABC 10News that the kitchen aims to expand services through their catering company, Baraka and Bilal, which means "new beginnings" and "blessings."

“We've been serving many events, from businesses to private events,” she said.

Food plays a crucial role in connecting people to the culture, according to Degu.

“A lot of times people will say, ‘I never tried East African food,’ and they might try it at an event or a farmers' market that we're hosting, and then they're more interested to learn about the culture and the countries,” she said.

The organization hopes to grow its business with the assistance of the San Diego Tourism Authority’s “Tourism Accelerator” program.

“This program combines the benefits of a membership with the San Diego Tourism Authority along with mentoring, networking, and other business opportunities to help them grow their business and tap into the tourism industry,” said Vice President, Theresa Cunningham.

Now in its fourth year, the program has supported over 40 minority and underrepresented businesses.

“We have to ensure that for San Diego to remain competitive as a tourism destination, the place where people want to visit, they have to see themselves,” Cunningham said. “For us, it really is a strategic business imperative.”

In its first three years, the program has already helped 60 percent of its graduates increase their revenue. This year’s cohort includes nine other businesses, and since joining the program, Baraka and Bilal has already received more opportunities to showcase its offerings.

