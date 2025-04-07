Torrey Pines student awarded $3M in college scholarships with local foundation's support

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A graduating senior from Torrey Pines High School has accomplished what some might consider impossible — earning over $3 million in scholarships.

Kyson Hansen’s path to college is now paved, thanks in part to the guidance and support from the Young and Prosperous Foundation.

Hansen, who is preparing for college, credits much of his success to the foundation, which has been instrumental in his journey.

“I’m just super, super grateful I have the opportunity to not only grow myself but provide a positive impact on my community and my people,” Hansen said.

The $3 million in scholarship offers from 63 different schools have given Hansen a smooth path to his next chapter. He says none of it would have been possible without the foundation’s support.

The Young and Prosperous Foundation, launched in 2009 by Chris Jones, has helped countless students like Hansen navigate the often complicated college application and scholarship process.

“Mr. Jones puts scholarships in our group chat every single day,” Hansen said. “He’ll text me, ‘Have you filled this out? Have you filled this out?’ And being on our backs 24/7 is definitely pushing us to grow.”

Jones, who serves as the foundation’s CEO and founder, is passionate about guiding students through the college prep process.

“Our program was actually there to help him walk in there, walking hand by hand through the process and getting those scholarships that he needs,” Jones told ABC 10News.

The foundation’s mission is to provide students with mentorship, as well as access to college prep workshops, college tours and resources aimed at making higher education more accessible. It’s a year-long program with a 100% college acceptance rate.

“I wanted to put all the experiences that I had and the things that I wish that I had into one program and be able to offer it to kids to help them have a better life,” Jones said.

Students are supported through the program every weekend, beginning in their 12th-grade year, all the way until they step foot on campus.

“I’m proud, right? Young and Prosperous is a family, and that’s the atmosphere that we teach to them,” Jones added.

Hansen, who is excited to attend Howard University to study engineering, is looking forward to the next chapter in his life. He says his mother couldn’t be prouder of his achievements.

“She’s definitely pushed me to become something bigger than myself and never sell myself short, so I always love her for that,” Hansen said.

For Hansen, the future is bright, and he credits the Young and Prosperous Foundation for giving him the tools and support to make his dreams a reality.

