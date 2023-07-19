Toddler hospitalized after falling from apartment window in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A two-year-old boy is in hospital after falling out of a window at an apartment complex in San Diego's Mission Valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:08 p.m. in the 2300 block of Russell Park Way at the Stylus & Siena Apartments.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the toddler fell from the seventh to the third floor and he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

The boy was taken to Rady's Children's Hospital and there is no word on his condition. Child abuse investigators were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.