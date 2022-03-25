Toddler makes 'miracle' recovery after near drowning in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) - A grateful mom is speaking out after her 2-year-old daughter's ‘miracle’ recovery from a near drowning in Poway.

A week ago, a day after Alia Preston and her family arrived in Poway from Queen Creek, AZ, she went out for a quick shopping trip with her mother-in-law.

Her husband Nick was at a relative's home, in a playroom, watching their four kids and their cousin.

“He's holding the little baby and noticed he hadn't seen Mia,” said Alia.

Nick started searching the house for 2-year-old Mia.

When he looked through patio doors, he saw her, face down in the pool. Nick jumped in, got her out and started performing CPR, and called 911.

“Not breathing, ice cold. She’s not moving. There’s no pulse. She’s limp,” said Alia.

About 7 minutes later, paramedics arrived. Some 13 minutes after that, at the hospital, Mia was still not breathing, and there was still no pulse.

“They brought me into the triage room. I think they didn't think she was alive, and she was not going to make it,” said Alia. “There are no words to describe what you’re thinking as a mom.”

But a few minutes later, a heartbeat. Then Mia began breathing.

Mia was sedated, and remained in critical condition, with brain damage a likely possibility. On Tuesday, something remarkable happened. Mia opened her eyes, and eventually started talking.

“She woke up and saw mommy and started to cry. She answered questions. She recognized her doll,” said Alia.

Mia’s recovery left a brain surgeon stunned. An MRI revealed no brain damage.

“He almost gasped at the fact that she’s a miracle. This little girl is 100 percent a miracle,” said Alia.

Doctors credit Nick for performing CPR and getting Mia's blood flowing.

“Amazing he remembered everything from being CPR certified at 15 years old,” said Alia.

Alia is now sharing Mia's story to help other families. The home they were staying at had an alarm at a door that opens to the pool, but the battery had died.

“This happens in the blink of an eye. Constantly just be vigilant, always,” said Alia. “Please get CPR certified. That saved Mia’s life.”

Alia says Mia will be moved out of the ICU within the next few days and is expected to make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

