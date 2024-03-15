Todd Gloria, Larry Turner headed to November runoff for San Diego mayor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego police officer Larry Turner are headed to a November runoff, with the incumbent holding a nearly 27-point lead in his reelection bid.

According to returns tallied as of Thursday, Gloria had 50% of the vote, followed by 23.2% for Turner and 15.7% for Geneviéve Jones-Wright, an attorney/professor/nonprofit executive.

Gloria was initially elected in 2020, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.

His term has been a challenging one, as San Diego faced a slew of problems, including increasing homelessness and housing costs, the rising threat of fentanyl and most recently, questions about the city's infrastructure following the Jan. 22 storms.

"(Gloria) is committed to tackling San Diego's most pressing issues -- public safety, homelessness, housing and infrastructure," according to his campaign website. "Over the past three years, his administration has successfully placed more than 3,600 people experiencing homelessness into permanent housing and more than doubled shelter options. From new fire stations to improved libraries and repaired sidewalks, the evidence of (Gloria's) commitment to the people of San Diego can be found right in your own neighborhood."

He served two terms on the San Diego City Council and was elected City Council president in 2012. Gloria took over as interim mayor upon the resignation of Bob Filner, then served in the Assembly from 2016-2020.

Turner, meanwhile, decried what he calls Gloria's lack of results.

"This crisis will be handled in the first 180 days of my tenure," he said about the homelessness issue. "I will immediately direct the building of 5,000 shelter beds with true resources that address mental health and addiction. I will identify those on the verge of homelessness and provide help. I will empower police to end the violent criminal element that hides amongst the homeless.

"The only thing stopping us from solving this crisis is the lack of will and courage," he said. "No more half-measures."

Turner has also put an emphasis on improving infrastructure, using the San Diego Convention Center year-round as an economic engine, keeping small businesses in San Diego, focusing less on bike lanes in transit, an expedited route for undocumented people to become Americans and increased police recruitment and presence.

Turner's candidacy was recently challenged in a lawsuit -- since dropped -- contending he was not a resident or registered voter in the city of San Diego 30 days prior to filing his nomination papers, as required. The lawsuit alleged that Turner was primarily living in El Cajon during that period.

Turner has denied the allegations. A statement from his campaign states that he lived in Bonsall in parts of 2016 and 2017, and between 2020 and early 2023, his family stayed in Alpine, but he otherwise has lived in San Diego. Turner said that during the period in question he was living in East Village, but has since moved to Ocean Beach.

Jones-Wright is an adjunct professor, was a member of the San Diego Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention and serves as the founding executive director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance.

"San Diego deserves a mayor who will lead our city with vision and a plan to tackle our most pressing issues," her campaign website reads. "As mayor, I will lead a city that works for everyone by creating pathways for opportunities for all San Diegans."

Her priorities include building "pathways to housing and homeownership for all San Diegans," making all neighborhoods clean and safe and increasing transparency at City Hall.

Jane Glasson, a special education assistant and the only Republican in the race, says her campaign is focused on supporting homeowners and renters. She had received 7.2% of the vote.

Also seeking the office was Dan Smiechowski, a real estate professional and frequent commenter at City Council meetings. He currently holds 3.8% of the vote.

There are an estimated 30,000 outstanding ballots left to be counted and the next update is expected after 5 p.m. Friday.

