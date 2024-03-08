Petition filed to drop lawsuit challenging residency of San Diego mayoral candidate Larry Turner

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A lawsuit challenging San Diego mayoral candidate Larry Turner’s residential status in the city may be dropped as soon as Friday.

A lawsuit filed by Helen VanDiver in February alleged Turner did not meet residential requirements to run for mayor of San Diego. At the time, the plaintiff’s attorney said there was evidence that Turner did not reside in Ocean Beach and was living in El Cajon.

A spokesperson for Turner confirmed with ABC 10News that a “Request For Dismissal” was filed by the plaintiff’s attorney in a San Diego court on Thursday.

RELATED: Lawsuit claims candidate Larry Turner ineligible for mayor's office over address

When the suit was filed, Turner -- a San Diego police officer and retired Marine -- called the legal action a political attack.

During a recent interview with ABC 10News, he said the lawsuit was "phony" and "political shenanigans."

Turner finished second behind incumbent Mayor Todd Gloria in the March 5 primary election. Turner received 24% of the vote to Gloria’s 51%.

If the case is officially dismissed, Turner will likely advance to the November general election.