TN man who stole yacht in San Diego extradited, accused of killing grandmother

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Tennessee man accused of killing his grandmother there, then fleeing with his girlfriend to San Diego, where he attempted to steal a yacht earlier this year, has been extradited to Tennessee, prosecutors said this week.

Juamark Ryans, 25, and his girlfriend Kiawana Haynes, 20, were arrested in San Diego six days after Ryans' 63-year-old grandmother, Bessie Lee Williams, was found dead in her apartment, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege the defendants had been staying with Williams, who was found beaten and stabbed. Her car was recovered in San Diego following the couple's arrest, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 28, Ryans attempted to steal a 56-foot yacht after he claimed his name was Miguel Williams and that the yacht belonged to a wealthy uncle, the Shelby County DA's Office said.

San Diego police were called after the yacht struck rocks, damaging its hull and propeller, prosecutors said.

The couple were arrested and Ryans later pleaded guilty in San Diego to theft of property over $10,000, according to Shelby County prosecutors, who said Ryans has been indicted in Tennessee on first-degree murder charges in Williams' death, while Haynes was indicted on a felony count of facilitation of first-degree murder.