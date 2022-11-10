Title Boxing Club Chula Vista faces permanent closure, asks members for help to keep gym open

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The owners of Title Boxing Club in Chula Vista are turning to their members for help in keeping their gym open.

A typical workout class at the club, which opened in 2018 at the Otay Ranch Town Center, is a fast-paced, 45-minute a mix of boxing, HIIT exercises, and rounds on the punching bag.

However, this week’s workouts could be one of the last classes ever for the gym.

The owners said they fell behind on rent when their gym was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the owners, Otay Ranch Town Center officials told them several days ago, in writing, that it was time to pay what they owe or leave the gym.

Co-owner Nate Salva-Cruz said they’ve been trying to recover since reopening. He told ABC 10News that the club received little government help during the shutdown because they’re a franchise club, even though they’re independently owned and operated.

Salva-Cruz added that business is getting better and will only improve as the first of the year approaches when the fitness industry sees a boost in business.

The owners started a GoFundMe fundraiser page in hopes the gym members will help them with donations. They also asked members to write letters about what the gym means to them.

They hope this effort will show the mall they’re trying to catch up.

The owners said they were given until Saturday, Nov. 12, to either come up with the money or vacate the gym.

ABC 10News reached out to the Otay Ranch Town Center for comment, after hours, and was waiting for a response.