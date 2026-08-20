Tips sought in Vista restaurant shooting

VISTA (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public today for help identifying the shooter who fired a bullet into a Vista business, wounding a man.

The gunshot -- believed to have been discharged from inside a passing car -- entered a Korean barbecue restaurant in the 400 block of Vista Village

Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County

Sheriff's Office.

"Deputies found a bullet impact that entered through (a) window of the restaurant,'' Lt. Nick Backouris said. ``The victim was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening injury.''

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

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