Tips sought in unsolved 2023 Lemon Grove murder case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public for help identifying and tracking down the killer or killers of a homeless man who was fatally stabbed two summers ago in a makeshift encampment alongside state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.

Tyrice Jacquett, 50, was found dead at the transient camp just south of the freeway near North Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2023, according to the California Highway Patrol. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine who killed Jacquett was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

