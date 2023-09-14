Murder investigation opened after body found in Lemon Grove at end of August

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it has opened a murder investigation after a body was found in Lemon Grove at the end of August.

According to officers, CHP found the body late in the afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 27, at a homeless encampment south of eastbound State Route 94, near North Avenue and between Harris and Citrus streets in Lemon Grove.

Law enforcement learned the victim died in a homicide, according to autopsy results returned on Aug. 28. CHP's press release did not provide more information about the exact nature of the victim's death.

CHP says it is not releasing the victim's identity because of the active murder investigation.

If you have any information for CHP regarding this case, reach out to the Major Crimes Unit at 858-944-6445. You can also reach out to the investigator on the case at 619-572-6953.