Tips sought in San Ysidro arson, attempted robbery case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a man who set a fire inside a San Ysidro money-exchange business last month after making a failed attempt to rob it.

The arsonist, who appeared to be in his 20s, entered the shop in the 100 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. July 18, confronted an employee and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When the worker refused to hand over any money, the would-be robber produced a plastic bottle filled with a flammable liquid, which he poured onto a counter and lit on fire before fleeing, SDPD Sgt. Rick Pechin said.

The staffer, who was temporarily trapped by the blaze, was able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. No customers were present at the time, according to police.

The fire caused an estimated $1,000 worth of damage to the business, Pechin said.

A surveillance camera in the shop captured images of the perpetrator, who wearing tan pants, a gray collared shirt, a red flannel jacket and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

