Tips sought in Normal Heights vandalism incidents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a man who has repeatedly vandalized a Normal Heights fire extinguisher business over the last year, causing an estimated $24,000 worth of monetary losses.

The vandal has committed various damaging acts, including shattering windows and spraying paint thinner on company vehicles and exterior walls, at All County Fire on 3163 Adams Ave. on five occasions since last September, according to San Diego police.

Surveillance cameras have captured images of the perpetrator -- a thin, white-haired, roughly 5-feet-10-inch man who has a hunched-over posture and appears to be 50 to 60 years old -- and his vehicle, a champagne-colored Toyota Prius.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.