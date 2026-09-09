Tips sought in major-injury Encinitas hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help identifying a motorist involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a man last month in Encinitas.

The 49-year-old victim was walking alongside the roadway in the 400 block of Glen Arbor Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m on Aug. 16 when a silver 2012- to 2014-model Toyota Prius V struck him, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area. Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, sheriff's Sgt. Kristy Trampus said.

Officials have released no description of the involved driver.

Sheriff's officials released an image of what they believe is a passenger‑side headlight washer that was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

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