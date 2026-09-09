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Tips sought in major-injury Encinitas hit-and-run collision

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San Diego County Sheriff's Office
A vehicle part believed to be the passenger‑side headlight washer was recovered at the scene of the Aug. 16, 2026, crash.
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Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help identifying a motorist involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a man last month in Encinitas.

The 49-year-old victim was walking alongside the roadway in the 400 block of Glen Arbor Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m on Aug. 16 when a silver 2012- to 2014-model Toyota Prius V struck him, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area. Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, sheriff's Sgt. Kristy Trampus said.

Officials have released no description of the involved driver.

Sheriff's officials released an image of what they believe is a passenger‑side headlight washer that was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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