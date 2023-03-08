Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tips sought in fatal Encanto-area shooting

Najee Woods
DMV
Najee Woods
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 18:17:26-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying the killer of a 23-year-old man who was gunned down two months ago in an Encanto-area neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting found Najee Woods of San Diego mortally wounded in the 6200 block of Akins Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police. Woods died at the scene.

Investigators believe the assailant fled to the north in a dark-gray late-model compact SUV, possibly a Honda, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Tonight!

Watch ABC 10News Tonight!