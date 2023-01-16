Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are remembering an aspiring musician, shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto last week.

“We lost our baby brother,” said Kenitria Bircher, wiping away tears.

A week later, a grieving sister, is still grappling with the loss of her little brother.

“It left a void, not jut with me, but the whole family,” said Bircher.

Bircher believes last Tuesday night, her brother, 23-year-old Najee Woods, got off the trolley after 9 p.m,. at the Encanto/62nd Street trolley station, to walk to his aunt's home, where he lived.

According to police, Woods was walking along Akins Street near 62nd Street, when a vehicle pulled alongside him, someone inside opening fire.

That vehicle drove off, while Woods died at the scene.

’It did break my heart. Never would have thought something like that would have happened to my brother,” said Bircher.

Bircher calls her brother, the youngest of 10 siblings, a happy young man.

“He was funny. He had a contagious laugh,” said Bircher.

Woods was passionate about music. He graduated from Reach Academy in El Cajon, and was pursuing a career in music, with hopes of becoming a producer. Bircher says Woods had released several rap songs online.

“He taught himself to play the drums and bass. He didn’t take any classes. It was just a God-given talent,” said Bircher.

Those music dreams, along with the life of a young man, were cut short by a gunshot.

“It doesn't make any sense. You can't make any sense of it,” said Bircher.

Bircher doesn't know anyone who would want to hurt her brother. She's hoping anyone with information will come forward.

“Speak up, because my family deserves, not only deserves, but wants and needs answers … The world has lost a very gifted, talented black, African-American young boy that was just trying to make his way in life," said Bircher.

Police haven't released a vehicle or suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293.

A Gofundme campaign has been set to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

