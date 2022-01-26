Watch
Tips sought in fatal 2020 shooting in Encanto

Posted at 4:13 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 19:14:22-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying whoever fatally shot a man outside an Encanto-area barbershop 13 months ago.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, found 24-year-old Gai Wal lying mortally wounded in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took to Wal a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance cameras captured low-resolution images of a pair of potential suspects and two vehicles in the area at the time of the slaying.

The vehicles were described as a red sedan and a green extended-cab pickup truck, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet model, with gray five-spoke wheels and a missing passenger-door handle.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

