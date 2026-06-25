Tips sought in El Cerrito hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying a motorist involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman last fall in El Cerrito.

The victim was walking across El Cajon Boulevard near 58th Street when an eastbound light-colored sedan similar to a late-model Chevrolet Malibu struck her shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area. The pedestrian was hospitalized for treatment of serious but non-life- threatening head trauma, police said.

Authorities have no description of the involved driver.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

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