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Tips sought in El Cerrito hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries

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San Diego County Crime Stoppers
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Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying a motorist involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman last fall in El Cerrito.

The victim was walking across El Cajon Boulevard near 58th Street when an eastbound light-colored sedan similar to a late-model Chevrolet Malibu struck her shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area. The pedestrian was hospitalized for treatment of serious but non-life- threatening head trauma, police said.

Authorities have no description of the involved driver.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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