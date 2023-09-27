Tips sought in cold-case Logan Heights homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cold-case investigators reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying the killer or killers responsible for a drive-by shooting that fatally wounded a 28-year-old man five years ago on a street alongside Memorial Park.

Arthur Jordan of San Diego was sitting in a car with several companions in the 3000 block of Martin Avenue in Logan Heights when one or more shooters opened fire on them from inside a passing vehicle about 12:30 a.m. July 18, 2018, according to police.

Following the shooting, the driver of the car the victim was in sped off and headed north, traveling about four miles and trying in vain to find a hospital before pulling over at Park and El Cajon boulevards in University Heights. From there, paramedics took Jordan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Despite an "exhaustive follow-up investigation, including numerous witness interviews and forensic analysis of evidence," Jordan's murder remains unsolved, according to a police statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

