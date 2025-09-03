Tips for building an affordable emergency 'go bag'

SAN DIEGO — Getting your family’s emergency “go bag” ready can be stressful and costly, but preparedness experts say you don’t have to break the bank to be ready for the unexpected.

Andrea Alfonsi Fuller, a longtime American Red Cross volunteer, knows how quickly circumstances can change in an emergency.

“So, we don't know when the emergencies are going to happen … it's not the time to be scrambling around looking for stuff when the emergency is already going on,” she said.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows us ways to prepare an emergency “go bag” while on a budget:

Preparing for an emergency while staying within a budget

Experts recommend households keep a three-day supply of personal essentials, such as toiletries. A travel-sized tube of toothpaste currently costs a little over $2, with mouthwash around the same price. Fuller suggests looking for creative ways to stock up for less.

“I stayed at a hotel not too long ago, and I will be completely honest with you, that little miniature shampoo and the miniature soap went right in my bag, and when I got home, they went right into my emergency kit,” she said.

First aid kits are another key component. Prepackaged kits with bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes and scissors can cost about $40 but can climb into the hundreds depending on contents. Fuller recommends watching for sales and opting for store-brand supplies.

“Literally buy the Band-Aids that are on sale. The store brand is going to be just as good as the brand name ones, for most of that kind of stuff,” she said.

She also cautioned against overspending.

“Important thing to remember is we're not looking for like the best quality, the most expensive thing. It's really what's going to get you by until you're either at a shelter or a local assistance center or with family members somewhere else,” Fuller said.

Free items from community events can help round out a kit.

“And you can get little miniature free hand sanitizers pretty much everywhere and things like that. So there are lots of different economical ways to go about building your emergency kit,” said Fuller.

Emergency bags should also include flashlights, batteries and a way to charge a phone. Fuller advises comparing prices before buying and spreading purchases throughout the year to make costs more manageable.

