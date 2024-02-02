Time lapse video shows rain event differences in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - 10 days after surveillance cameras captured the rise of floodwaters, ABC 10News was back at two homes, as wary homeowner braced for more rain.

As the rain started to fall this morning, 76-year-old Juan Zavalza peered out from his home on Logan Avenue, the knots in his stomach, tightening.

“Kind of scared. I don’t want the same thing as last week,” said Zavalza.

On the morning of the floods, his surveillance cameras captured over an hour long period, floodwater rising sharply, swamping his home and the apartments of his two tenants.

Inside his home, chest-level water ruined everything, except some items he was able to store on the highest shelves.

During the week, city crews cleared out debris from a nearby channel.

Zavalza, exhausted from a week and a half of cleanup, tried to get some sleep, but the sound of the rain made him jittery.

“I sleep one hour, then wake up and watch it,” said Zavalza.

A time lapse view from his home during the morning hour shows the rain coming down, but the water level not rising much. It was a big difference from the scene just 10 days ago.

Along Beta Street in Southcrest is a similar perspective from Martha Navarro's doorbell camera.

Her footage from two Mondays ago shows the scene from no water to seven feet of water outside her home, as first responders are seen ringing the doorbell. Her family was not inside.

Nearly off her belongings were lost. Fast forward to this day.

As city crews were moving debris in the rain in the early afternoon, Navarro came from work and checked her home.

“I was nervous, thought it was going to happen again. In my head, what more damage can be done?” said Navarro.

Navarro and her husband have both been busy removing doors and drywall. She says they didn't have time to go and get sandbags.

The images captured by her doorbell camera Thursday reveal the water levels not climbing much because of the rain. At this home, it was also a drastic difference from last week.

“For now I feel relief. I don’t know about the coming days,” said Navarro.

Gofundme campaigns have been set up to help both Zavalzaand the Navarro families with flood recovery expenses.