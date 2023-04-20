Tierrasanta LGBT couple's Pride displays vandalized

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Tierrasanta LGBT couple fears they're being targeted, after several vandalism incidents aimed at their Pride displays.

Outside Joelle Driver's condo off Clairemont Mesa Boulevard is a display of LGBT Pride.

“It represents me. It represents my partner. It’s totally a source of my Pride,” said Driver.

The display is now missing some key elements.

"I felt personally attacked,” said Driver.

Several weeks ago, Driver came home and found her large Pride flag, up for years, crumpled up and tossed.

The mount was ripped out of the wall.

“I was just distressed. Why would somebody do this? Why? … I wanted to fight back doing what I do best: art,” said Driver.

In early April, Driver, an artist herself, decided to create chalk art: 10 hearts of Prideful colors, along the sidewalk outside her home.

A week later, that art was vandalized.

Video shows a man, who appears to have his own chalk, crossing out part of the art. In all, half of the chalk display was crossed out that night.

"It sent a very hurtful message. It was like, ‘I don't want you here. Go away.’ My immediate response is, I’m not going anywhere,” said Driver.

Several miles away, in Scripps Ranch, there has been a string of similar vandalism incidents dating back to June of last year.

Outside one home, a Pride mural has been repeatedly targeted, while Pride flags have been stolen. The cases remain unsolved.

“It is sad you can feel uncomfortable in your own community … I would like someone to be held responsible for this hatred,” said Driver.

ABC 10News reached out to SDPD detectives to see if the two recent incidents are linked, and whether they can be connected to the vandalism in Scripps Ranch, and are waiting to hear back.