Tierrasanta crash victims search for good Samaritans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Tierrasanta woman and her father are hoping to track down some good Samaritans after a hit-and-run crash left the two trapped in a car filling up with smoke.

"I was struggling. I didn't know what to do,” said a tearful Jodi Friedman.

When she thinks about her trip to Starbucks last Saturday afternoon, Friedman is overcome with emotion.

She was in the passenger seat, her 81-year-old father, Arnold, at the wheel of a Honda sedan as they drove on Clairemont Mesa Blvd., approaching Antigua Blvd.

“I remember glass breaking,” said Arnold Friedman.

“I heard myself scream,” said Jodi Friedman.

The massive collision caused the airbags to deploy.

Arnold doesn't remember much but does recall crawling out of the car.

“I was panicking, and I was trying to get out of the car,” said Arnold.

His daughter Jodi remembers the pain and a voice.

“Then I hear a woman’s voice next to me, ‘You have to get out. It's smoking. You have to get out.’ I said, 'I can't move,’” said Jodi.

Jodi's memory is hazy, but she does remember a white shirt and arms as the woman pulled her out of the car and brought her to safety.

She also recalls the woman mentioning someone else, possibly a husband, chasing after the other driver. Police later told her a good Samaritan helped detain him.

Dean Daniels, 58, was later booked on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Jodi and her father suffered a host of painful bruises and sprains, but they knew that the result could have been much worse if not for one woman's quick actions as the car began to smoke.

“Her actions saved my life. That is big,” said an emotional Jodi.

"This is the day before Father's Day, and I thought, ‘I have another Father's Day,’” said Arnold.

Both father and daughter are now hoping to find the good Samaritans.

“Just want to say thank you. Thanks for stepping in,” said Jodi. “She is a brave soul; I'm glad she made the choice. It made a difference.”

Daniels pleaded not guilty to several charges Thursday, including DUI and hit-and-run charges.

If you know of the identity of the good Samaritans, you can email Tips@10news.com.

