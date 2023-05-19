Ticket controversy ahead of District 4 Supervisor candidate forum

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A forum for the community to get to know their candidates for the District 4 Board of Supervisors seat was surrounded by controversy hours before it even started.

The issue was over why some people were charged to attend the event, but there were others that did not have to pay for a ticket.

The forum was hosted by The People's Association of Justice Advocates and the candidates — Janessa Goldbeck, Amy Reichert, and Monica Montgomery Steppe — were to take questions about homelessness and the foster care system.

However, hours before the forum, Montgomery Steppe announced on Twitter she would not be attending after finding out some people were charged $10 to attend.

At the forum, ABC 10News found some people who had paid for tickets, while most had not.

The founder and host of the event, Shane Harris, addressed the controversy before getting to the questions. He said the money would be donated to the YMCA, and he added only 20 tickets were sold as "priority seating."

Harris said he felt Montgomery Steppe was not prepared to debate.

Montgomery Steppe issued the following statement regarding the ticket controversy:

“Some people will say it’s only $10. But we cannot have a serious conversation about homelessness and foster youth while pretending that $10 is not a make or break amount for some people. Charging for 'VIP' seats disadvantages people with disabilities, seniors, and youth and I will not be a part of it. If the venue fee needed to be covered, the organizers should have asked the campaigns to split the cost. I would have gladly contributed.This is my fourth time running for office. Never before has anyone had to pay to listen to a debate amongst the candidates, and I do not believe it's a good precedent to set. I have agreed to two more debates already. I'm sure there will be more. And I look forward to sharing my ideas with the voters in an accessible manner."

The YMCA, who provided the space for the event, issued this statement:

"The Copley-Price Family YMCA is solely providing use of our facility for tonight's event, which was presented to the Y as a community conversation regarding homelessness. We are not affiliated with the event beyond the use of the space. We have not received a donation. The YMCA of San Diego County does not support, oppose, or endorse any candidates or facilitating organizations. We are a 501c3 public, non-profit corporation committed to transforming lives and communities."