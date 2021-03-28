Three suspects attack man in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a stab wound to the back, when three men got out of an SUV in the Egger Highlands community of San Diego and attacked him, a police officer said Sunday.

The victim was walking in the 1800 block of Palm Avenue when a white SUV pulled up at 9:15 p.m. Saturday and three men began hitting him, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects got back into the SUV, which drove away eastbound on Palm Avenue, Heims said.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

