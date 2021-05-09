Three shot during fight outside La Mesa bar

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Three people were injured during a shooting at a La Mesa Bar early Sunday morning.

According to La Mesa Police, officers were called to the Alibi Bar on the 5200 block of Baltimore Drive around 1:30 a.m. after receiving several reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found one man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Officers later learned that two other men who also suffered gunshot wounds, one to his shoulder and the other to his abdomen, left the scene and took themselves to the hospital.

Witnesses at the bar told police that the three victims were involved in a fight with at least one suspect when shots rang out.

“Very little additional information is known about the suspects or the motive for this shooting at this time,” police said.

All three victims are expected to make full recoveries.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

