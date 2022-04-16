Three people wounded after fight leads to shooting in College East neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three people were injured after a fight between two large groups in a shooting early Saturday morning in the College East neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said a large group was walking in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road when they approached another group of people at 2:53 a.m., and a fight broke out.

An unknown person fired three shots during the fight. None of the victims saw the shooter.

The victims, a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the chest. They were taken to the hospital by other members of their group.

SDPD asks anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.