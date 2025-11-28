Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three found at base of border wall with injuries

Border Patrol found three people at the base of the border wall Friday with injuries
OTAY MESA (KGTV) — On Friday afternoon at around 12:15, Border Patrol agents in San Diego found three people at the border wall who appeared to have fallen from the border barrier, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

They found one adult male and two adult females who were suffering from non life-threatening injuries. Emergency Medical services transported the three people to a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at the border barrier west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. CBP says the individuals entered the country illegally.

