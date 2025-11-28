Three found at base of border wall with injuries

OTAY MESA (KGTV) — On Friday afternoon at around 12:15, Border Patrol agents in San Diego found three people at the border wall who appeared to have fallen from the border barrier, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

They found one adult male and two adult females who were suffering from non life-threatening injuries. Emergency Medical services transported the three people to a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at the border barrier west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. CBP says the individuals entered the country illegally.