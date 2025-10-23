Three federal officers injured after suspect rams vehicles, ICE says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three federal officers were injured after being rammed by a vehicle in San Diego's Bay Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the incident happened on Dakota Drive near Whittier School.
Neighbors said they heard sirens and screeching tires before seeing unmarked law enforcement vehicles following a car.
“Three federal officers were injured today after a violent criminal alien from Kuwait, with a final order of deportation from the United States, rammed into law enforcement vehicles while trying to evade arrest in San Diego," the agency said.
The officers were treated at a local hospital.
His blatant disregard for human life and the rule of the law is exactly why ICE San Diego will continue to pursue, arrest, and remove dangerous illegal aliens who threaten our communities. The officers and illegal alien were treated at a local hospital. ICE will pursue criminal charges against this Kuwaiti national for assaulting, resisting, opposing, and impeding, federal officers.