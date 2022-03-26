Three drivers arrested for DUI at Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint overnight in Chula Vista.

The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of East H Street from 6:00 p.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Saturday, according to Chula Vista Police Department.

More than 4,010 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, 1,070 were screened, seven drivers underwent sobriety tests and three were arrested.

Police also cited 16 drivers who were unlicensed or using suspended licenses. Four vehicles were impounded.

“The Chula Vista PD will be conducting additional DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoints throughout the remainder of the year in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways,” police said.

