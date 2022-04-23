Three drivers arrested for alleged DUI at Escondido checkpoint

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at a checkpoint, the Escondido Police Department said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at Second Avenue and Broadway, said Lt. Scott Walters of the EPD.

One driver who was arrested for DUI drugs was also suspected of possessing a quarter pound of cocaine and numerous fentanyl pills, the lieutenant said.

Of 637 vehicles that were contacted at the checkpoint, 30 drivers were cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle or with a suspended or revoked license.

The next EPD checkpoint will be conducted in June, Walters said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant.

