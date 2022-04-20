Watch
DUI checkpoint planned in Escondido this weekend

Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 13:36:48-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) — A checkpoint looking for drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol is planned this weekend, police said Wednesday.

The Escondido Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday starting at 6 p.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with higher rates of crashes related to impaired driving, according to the EPD.

"The Escondido Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol," Officer Scott Walters said.

"Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal."

