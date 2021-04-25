Watch
Three drivers arrested at Escondido DUI checkpoint

Police Lights
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 16:46:30-04

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint, police said Sunday.

The arrests came during a DUI checkpoint held at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, said Lt. Kevin Toth of the Escondido Police Department.

Of the 907 vehicles that were contacted at the checkpoint, 31 drivers were cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle or with a suspended or revoked driver license, the lieutenant said.

Another checkpoint was scheduled for sometime in June, Toth said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
