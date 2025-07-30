Three brothers detained by ICE in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An Oceanside family is seeking answers after three brothers who worked as landscapers were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week.

One of the men, Alfredo Calmo, is a father of three and was the sole provider for his family.

Suany Escobar and Alfredo have been married for nine years. Last Thursday, she says she received a frantic call shortly after he left for work.

"He told me, Suany, I'm getting picked up by ICE. Can you please pick up the truck?" Suany said.

"He said I can't talk, please come pick it up, it's by the entrance of College," she added.

Alfredo's truck was left on the 78 onramp, full of his landscaping tools. Volunteers, with the Human Rights Council of Oceanside (HRCO), who responded to the scene, took photos of the truck. HRCO is a grassroots organization that has been supporting the family.

Alfredo's wife says he and his brother were heading to a job when ICE detained the two men. Suany later learned a third brother had been arrested earlier that same morning.

When asked why they might have been detained, Suany responded, "I know one of his brothers has a deportation order, but I don't know why Alfredo and his other brother got picked up."

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment about the arrests, and a spokesperson confirmed the three arrests but couldn't provide any further information about the men.

Suany says her husband was in the process of gaining his legal status in this country. However, she tells me she didn't know the specifics.

As the family's sole provider, Alfredo's detention has left Suany worried about how she'll pay rent and care for the couple's three children.

The mother of three does admit Alfredo received a DUI several years ago. She says he paid for his mistake, including a fine and completing AA classes, and even became a mentor for the program.

"I just hope there's a possibility that he could come back. Nobody's perfect; we all mess up sometimes," Suany said.

Alfredo and one of his brothers are being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. Suany says she doesn't know where the third brother is being held.

A GoFundMe was created for Suany and her children. To find it, click here.

