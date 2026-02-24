Threats prompt lockdowns at San Diego-area schools

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Apparently unfounded threats of violence -- possibly linked to a recent multi-state series of essentially identical crimes -- prompted lockdowns Monday at several San Diego-area public schools, authorities reported.

The first threat was received at O'Farrell Charter School in the 6100 block of Skyline Drive in Encanto at about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Administrators at the campus complex, which includes a middle school and a high school, kept students and staffers secured indoors while officers searched the buildings and grounds, finding no hazards.

Shortly after noon, meanwhile, administrators at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley received a telephoned threat against the Sweetwater Springs Boulevard campus, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Students and staff members remained locked in their classrooms and offices while deputies swept the campus, discovering nothing suspicious.

"During the investigation, detectives identified multiple related incidents over the past two weeks from other law enforcement agencies in California and Idaho involving the same phone number and using the same wording," sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Moser said. "All evidence indicates the threat was not valid. There is no present threat to the school, students or staff."

As of late afternoon, the lockdowns had been lifted and normal operations had resumed at the schools.

