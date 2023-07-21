Thousands take in the 1st full day of Comic-Con 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There are plenty of characters around downtown San Diego, from Ted Lasso and company, those strong with the force and others with the Spidey sense.

It can only mean thing; Comic-Con is here.

“This is our fourth year going and it’s just incredible and it’s just incredible to be able to partner up with my best brother-in-law and my son,” Mark Biddle, who dressed in cosplay at Comic Con

“I like other fans! Like it’s hard to find them in a crowd and now they are the crowd!” Natalie Kwant, who also dressed in cosplay at Comic Con, said.

The crowds of people found their way to vendors from all over, like Dale Robert’s comic from Kentucky.

“The show seems healthy and vibrant, and I think we’re good going forward for a long time,” Roberts said. “There’s more people on the floor shopping for comics and enjoying the con.”

There’s happiness and love in that air at the con for Harrison Innocent and Natalie Kwant, who dressed as Hades and Persephone from a comic.

“I think he was a little too shy to talk about that we are actually engaged, and the characters are as well. So, the characters recently got married. And so, I have the big white dress on and so, we were hoping that it would kind of a parallel to our actual relationship,” Kwant said.

Everyone has their own relationship with Comic-Con.

“It makes people’s days. It makes people very happy when they see their idols. There are things that they see not every day in the comic books... everything” Innocent said.

And it means everything to be back in action for some.

“Again, we didn’t have it all for what, two, three years with COVID. So truncated, a little bit smaller is still better than not having Comic-Con so we’re happy to be here,” Sean Donnelly, who dressed in cosplay at Comic-Con, said.