Thousands take in sights and sounds as they return to MCAS Miramar for Airshow

MIRAMAR, Calif. (KGTV) – Thousands upon thousands of people came to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for the 2022 airshow. A sight for sore eyes for some.

“Oh my gosh! We are thrilled!” Krissa Smith, who attended the Miramar Airshow, said.

“You see all of the excitement here, because of Top Gun I think, has got everyone excited about the airshow,” Erica Biffar said.

It’s the first air show since 2019.

“You see the families. You see the little kids with the earmuffs on looking at the aircrafts smiling. It’s a great event,” 2nd Lt. Jacoby Hawkins, Deputy Dir. of Communications MCAS Miramar, said.

More of the Blue Angels from #miramarairshow pic.twitter.com/luCUbOBY3r — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillNews) September 24, 2022

Those at Miramar say they’re expecting just as many people Saturday as they did two years ago.

“2019, we had approximately 150,000 people per day. Friday, yesterday, we had a big turnout. But, today, it’s huge. We probably expect 150, 175 maybe even a little bit more,” Hawkins said.

Whether it’s parachute crews, civilian air shows or military exercises, everyone’s hoping to see their favorite air show event.

“I just really like Blue Angels, and they seem super cool to watch,” Declan Biffar said.

The US Army Golden Knights parachute jumper team lands amongst the crowd here at #miramarairshow @10News pic.twitter.com/Ee8SLjR21T — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillNews) September 24, 2022

“My favorite event just happened with the helicopter that can go upside down. Who knew that was even possible?” Smith said.

It’s also a chance to see and learn more about the behind-the-scenes of what these men and women do as service members.

“So, it’s not just entertainment. We get to get training hours for the pilots. We get to really embrace the community and collaborate moving forward,” Hawkins said.

Whether you come for the fighter jets in the sky or other exhibits on the ground, many are happy to hear and see these aircraft back in action.

“During COVID, we weren’t allowed to do anything. So now everyone’s out and about and excited to see everyone,” Erica Biffar said.

“It feels really nice. It feels very much like we’re back in business,” Smith said.

Aside from the cool sights in the air, there's also the Innovation Expo at the Miramar Airshow. People can get a chance to see green energy, different simulations and technologies being used by our armed forces.