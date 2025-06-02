Thousands sign petition to save San Diego lake hours from budget cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents are fighting to keep Lake Murray and Miramar Reservoir open daily, as the city faces a $258 million deficit that threatens to reduce the lakes' accessibility to weekends only.

Mayor Todd Gloria's 2026 budget proposal states the city would save more than $400,000 annually by cutting hours from seven days a week to just weekends.

The cuts extend beyond Lake Murray and Miramar Reservoir; the city Parks and Recreation Department also faces job eliminations and nearly $2 million less in funding compared to recent years.

For thousands of local residents, this battle represents more than just access to recreation.

Caitlin Radigan said she grew up coming to Lake Murray with her family.

"A lot of young people are stuck on TVs or their phones these days, and we need to get young people out here moving their bodies, fishing, um, just being in connection with nature for free," Radigan said.

Marvin Jelas, who was at Lake Murray taking a nature walk, said, "It affects me badly because this is where I come and get my spirituality. It releases depression, it releases stress. You meet beautiful people here who walk every day. I enjoy seeing the squirrels run around and play with the ducks."

The community has responded with a petition on Change.org titled, "Save Lake Murray: Oppose the Proposed Closure."

The petition has gathered nearly 7,000 signatures from residents opposing the reduction of open days at the two open spaces.

Next Tuesday, the City Council will vote on Mayor Gloria's final proposed budget.

ABC 10News has reached out to the council members for the respective districts to ask how they intend to vote, and are still waiting to hear back.