Thousands show up for vigil in support of Israel, San Diego's Jewish community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Roughly 4,200 people went out to the Lawrence Family JCC Tuesday night for a solidarity vigil for Israel.

The vigil was hosted by the Jewish Federation of San Diego in partnership with the Lawrence Family JCC and the Jacobs Family Campus.

There was a large police presence at the event with SDPD officers on the ground, a drone overhead, and snipers on the roofs of several buildings.

The crowd gathered to hear stories and memories of those killed in the attacks and to unite in prayer and song, hoping for peace.

Several families shared their stories with ABC 10News about their friends and family back in Israel. Many said they know of someone either missing, kidnapped, sheltering for safety, or even killed by Hamas’ attack Saturday.

Nate Scott is just 13 years old. He attended the vigil with his mom Lesly. The teenager's grandmother, Lesly's mom, is in Ashkelon, staying in a bomb shelter for safety.

“It’s very scary, especially when you have a relative that’s living in there,” Nate said.

Lesly added, “She’s sleeping in her bomb shelter right now, I haven’t heard from her in a few hours.”

The family hopes she can travel to San Diego later this week for Nate’s bar mitzvah on Saturday.

Michel Goldstein, who is part of the Mexican-Jewish community in San Diego, said, “It’s horrible that these things make us come together, but it’s also when you see the best in people … It’s a time to not worry about politics and where you stand … it’s about being human and standing for human rights.”

City, county, and state elected officials also showed up in support to the vigil, as well as current and former police chiefs, former Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and current Mayor Todd Gloria.

“Let’s not say that it was raining. These are tears of a community that is in mourning of innocents that were slaughtered,” Gloria said to the crowd.

“That’s exactly why you show up because these inhumane acts can’t stand and good needs to beat evil,” Goldstein said.