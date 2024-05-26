Thousands of volunteers honor fallen service members on Memorial Day weekend

To honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend, The Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) recruited thousands of volunteers, across the U.S. on Sunday, to do one special thing uniformly together.

About 2,000 volunteers visited 45 cemeteries nationwide, including Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, to place tokens down on the graves of fallen heroes and take photos to send to their loved ones.

“It’s a very special moment because they can’t be here,” said Sam Neuhauser, TMF's West Regional Manager. “Those pictures are submitted to the family members, so they know that their loved ones or battle buddies were visited for Memorial Day.”

Dani Miskell, ABC 10News Reporter Volunteers with #THEHONORPROJECT place tokens on fallen heroes grave sites Sunday, then take pictures to send to loved ones. It's a way of showing the loved ones that their heroes were visited for Memorial Day Weekend.

Neuhauser said about 10,000 grave sites will be visited nationwide on Sunday as part of "The Honor Project."

One volunteer, Jamie Yslas, participated on Sunday morning to honor his father and wife, who are buried at different national cemeteries.

"Circumstances can take you away from the grave site of your loved ones, so being able to connect with them via this token, via this picture, lets you be connected and remember their service," Yslas said.

The Honor Project was started by TMF. The foundation was named after Travis Manion, a fallen Marine who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2007. Manion was killed by a sniper while trying to save his comrades.

Since its inception in 2001, the project has grown each year. "Our main purpose is to provide opportunities for veterans and families of fallen, for the community to go out and serve together," Neuhauser said.

Dani Miskell, ABC 10News Reporter Volunteers with #THEHONORPROJECT place tokens on fallen heroes grave sites Sunday, then take pictures to send to loved ones. It's a way of showing the loved ones that their heroes were visited for Memorial Day Weekend.

Also happening Sunday, Neuhauser said 23 graves will be awarded "Medals of Honor."

For Memorial Day weekend, TMF has a matching program set up for double the impact of contributions. Donations at different levels support specific purposes to help families of fallen heroes:

