Thousands of travelers expected to take to roads, skies and seas this weekend

Thousands of Southern California travelers were preparing Thursday for one last unofficial summer weekend as Labor Day approached, but the associated cost could give some sticker shock.

According to AAA, domestic travelers are hitting the road despite higher costs for gas, airfares and expected delays.

"Labor Day has long been a popular time for a final summer getaway, and travelers continue to prioritize vacations with family and friends," said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. "Whether it's a cruise, a national park adventure, or an international trip, travelers are eager to make the most of the holiday weekend."

That eagerness flies in the face of higher costs for fuel, airfare and hotel costs this year, although domestic cruise prices are trending lower, according to AAA.

Among the top Labor Day travel destinations this year, Los Angeles/Anaheim ranks seventh, behind Seattle, Orlando, Boston, Denver, New York and Chicago, the auto club group reports.

The Transportation Security Administration expects more than 17 million travelers to pass through its airport checkpoints between Thursday and Wednesday.

Los Angeles International Airport expects its busiest travel days on Friday and Monday.

Getting in and out of LAX is often the toughest part the trip and peak drive times are expected Thursday from 2-7 p.m., Friday from noon - 8 p.m. and Monday from 2-5 p.m.

According to AAA booking data, average domestic airfares are up 2% compared to last year, or up to 20% more for the most popular destinations.

"Travelers are also paying more for accommodations," according to AAA. "Domestic hotel bookings are up 9% compared to last Labor Day weekend, while international hotel bookings are 12% more expensive."

Some good news: international airfare is down 4% year over year.

Outdoor destinations are also a popular Labor Day option.

Many Labor Day travelers are looking to make the most of the unofficial end of summer by exploring the outdoors.

AAA travel advisors report strong demand for Alaska cruises and national park vacations are popular in 2026 and cruise demand is boosting interest in places like Seattle, Anchorage and Vancouver.

Those headed to Denver and Las Vegas often include visits to Rocky Mountain, Arches, Zion and Grand Canyon national parks.

Booking data shows cruises departing from U.S. ports are 4% less expensive than last year.

Motorists are advised to depart early, allow extra travel time and avoid afternoon departures.

