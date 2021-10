SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A power outage was reported on Monday affecting 3,281 customers as a storm moved through the county, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

According to the SDG&E outage map, the outage is affecting customers in Ocean Beach, Sunset Cliffs, Point Loma, Midway, and Lindberg Field. The outage was reported at 4:43 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

SDG&E is working to determine the cause. Click here for updates.