Thousands march for issues like women's rights, disability advocacy, and healthcare

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - From coast to coast, thousands of people rallied nationwide earlier Saturday afternoon, and the marchers were here, too along Harbor Drive, rallying for issues like women's rights, disability advocacy, and healthcare.

Hundreds of steps from thousands of people marching for different issues with a united message.

"If nobody voices their concern, nothing's going to change," said Raya Wilder.

"We need change," said Alexis Holton.

Alexis and Raya are only in eighth grade but wanted to highlight women's rights and healthcare.

"This is important to me," said Alexis. "We're friends, we go to the same school. Her mom told me about it. And I was like, yeah sure."

"Yeah, that sounds fun," said Raya. "We can do anything else any other weekend but when an opportunity like this comes up, this is something that we want to be here for."

They feel this weekend is different, because it's the final one before Trump takes office this Monday.

Many are unsure about how this new administration will impact the issues they care about. That's why Pam Rood is marching, too. She's from San Diego and is rallying about the availability of mental health resources.

"It's a statement to San Diego and to the country and to the world that there is a powerful resistance movement that is not going to take this second term lying down," said Pam. "We will be out here, we will be lobbying our legislators, we will be taking all sorts of political action in an effort to limit the harm that I fear our country will visit over the next four years."

As for Alexis and Raya, they say they're ultimately, advocating for safety.

"We shouldn't live in fear," said Alexis.